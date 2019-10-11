Ademola Aderemi

The General Overseer of the Christ Redemption Bible Church (CRBC) Ketu, Lagos, Pastor John Oluwadare, said President Muhammadu Buhari needs God’s intervention to succeed as Nigeria’s leader.

Expressing disappointments at recent happenings in the presidency, the cleric said Buhari should not allow a few elements to take the country for granted. He said Nigeria is bleeding.

“President Buhari and the new ministers should rise up to the occasion and rescue the country. People are crying; there is suffering everywhere. We are one of the ministries that preach peace. We tell people that God is really interested in the Nigerian project. We have not changed that position.

“But Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must tell the president the truth. The entire country is not safe for anybody. There is insecurity, kidnapping and banditry everywhere. The politicians must tread softly. The three arms of governments must operate and function independently. We should allow this country to grow. Enough is enough, if this country wants to exist after 2023,” he said.

The cleric spoke recently at a briefing to announce the activities of the church for the 2019 edition of the annual convention of the church

He said the convention, the 22ndedition, was quite significant, as the church would be moving to its newly acquired 100-hectare camp ground in Ashipa town, Ogun state, to evangelise and win souls for Christ.

He also informed that the forthcoming convention, with the theme, ‘Heaven on Earth’ is aimed at repositioning the ministry. He said though the journey of over two decades in the ministry had never been a bed of roses, God has always been faithful to the church.

“It is not that we don’t have our own challenges, but God has always been there for us, and that is why I said that everything coming up at this year convention is to address everybody’s needs. We are prepared for it and we have made the necessary arrangements to fulfil the purpose of God in the lives of the people that will come for this year convention,” he said.

Part of the activities lined up for the programme, he said, include a praise night, ministers conference, in-house educational programme and seminar designed to teach the word of God, improve the knowledge of people that have been assisting the church and also appreciate those that have been supporting the ministry.

“Between Friday October 11 and Sunday October 20, some of the activities lined up for the week-long programme for this year convention will be praise night and ministers’ conference, leaders’ retreat and conference, free health services, peace walk, youth and women empowerment programmes. The grand finale will be the thanksgiving service holding at the headquarters of the church here in Ketu, Lagos,” he informed.

Chairman of the 2019 convention planning committee, Deacon Akinwunmi Salau, spoke about the City of Zion tagged ‘Ashipa for Christ.’ He said the convention is a significant landmark in the life of the church, noting that people from all over the world will assemble at the church’s City of Zion in Ashipa to worship and thank God.

He said the newly acquired 100-hectare Ashipa camp ground has multinational facilities for various purposes, including missionary work departments, educational institutions and academic departments, hostels, health facilities, radio and television stations, farm settlements and many other facilities and projects that will touch the lives of people.

“We believe in turning the camp to a resource centre and resorts. That is our aim; that is what we believe God will do for us,” he stated.

Wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Mrs. Martha Oluwadare, said the praise night would be a glorious one that would feature the lifting of souls. It would be an avenue to worship God and opportunities would be created.

“It is possible you achieve all you need to achieve on that praise night, because this year’s convention, as usual, is not about jamboree. It is about spiritual evangelism and winning of souls for Christ. The glory of the lord will come down for people that are spirit-filled. We are expecting Pastor Anu Ojo, Pastor Joseph Adelakun and other men of God. There would be salvation of souls, healings, prosperity and deliverance. God will do something wonderful in the lives of the people and in the nation,” she said.