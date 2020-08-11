Some traditional rulers from Anambra State have described media reports that they were snubbed by President Muhammadu Buhari as misleading blackmail, falsehood and issues of lies circulating.

The monarchs in a statement signed by HIM King Kelly Nkeli and HRH F.C Nwankwo also dismissed insinuation that the planned meeting was designed to disparage Governor Willie Obiano.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to misleading blackmail, falsehood and issues of lies circulating in the print and social media that President Muhammadu Buhari refused to grant audience to some Traditional Rulers from Anambra State, as well as the fact that Prince Prince Arthur Eze (OFR) has brought the Traditional Rulers to Abuja to disparage the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

To wit, we sate as follow: That it is absolutely falsehood that President Muhammadu Buhari declined to grant audience to some selected Traditional Rulers from Anambra State.

“That the Traditional Rulers applied for audience with President Buhari today being Friday 7th August,2020.

“That the fact that the request has not been treated does not tantamount to been rejected as alleged/speculated by the rumour mongers.

“That the selected Traditional Rulers never had intention to disparage the Executive Governor of Anambra State before His Excellency, Mr President, rather the Traditional Rulers have at different fora commended the good works/laudable projects President Buhari has done and is still doing in Anambra State and South East in general.

“That some selected Traditional Rulers want to use the opportunity of the audience if granted to commend Mr President for the laudable projects of his administration in Anambra State namely 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu Onitsha Express Way, Zik mausoleum Refurbishing and reconstruction of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and to possibly appeal to Mr. President to do more for the good people of Anambra State and South East in general.”