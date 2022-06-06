From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, yesterday, debunked the speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari preferred the zoning the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

Some reports claimed that the President had directed the selection of a standard-bearer of Southern origin during the meeting with aspirants at the State House, Abuja on Saturday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reacting to the report, Adamu’s spokesperson, Muhammad Nata’ala Keffi in a statement said the gathering didn’t discuss zoning.

He described the claim as false, mischievous and misleading, adding that the President only advised the aspirants to build a consensus that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants and bring up a formidable candidate.

“From the quotations from Mr President’s speech, there is nowhere where zoning was mentioned. We call on the public to disregard any information about the zoning of the presidential contest to any part country. What Mr President want is the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians; no more, no less.”

The statement further added that APC was desirous of a credible and acceptable candidate who can move Nigeria forward with sincerity of purpose.

Meanwhile, Adamu has insisted that former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will face disciplinary action over his outburst against President Buhari in Ogun State.

Speaking on BBC Hausa Service, he said: “An ethical person won’t do what he did. Even someone who’s drunk won’t do this unless he intended it. We won’t let it go unpunished…it is the height of lack of etiquette. We must teach him a lesson, if this damages his ambition, he should have himself to blame…”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .