Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has denied allegations by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that President Muhammmadu Buhari spent N1 billion approved for security in prosecuting the 2019 elections.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement explained that $490 million of that money was spent to place an order for a dozen Super Tucano fighter aircrafts in a direct government-to-government (no Contractors or Commission Agents) transaction with government of the United States.

Shehu said: “We are reacting to PDP that the USD drawn from the excess crude oil account was spent by Buhari on 2019 elections.

“The PDP is under socio-emotional distress. They think that all governments in the world run on the basis of freewheeling looting as they did their own.

“Here is what happened to that USD 1,000 million.

“It is on record that the Buhari administration paid about USD 490 million for a dozen Super Tucano fighter aircraft in a direct, government-to-government (no Contractors or Commission Agents) transaction with government of the United States.

“Various other military procurements have been made. Balance of expenditure stands at about USD 880 million or so.

“Barring considerations of national security, the details of the stage of implementation, the procurements made and the suppliers will be obtained and if your story can wait until tomorrow Monday, a workday, we can give you more or all of the details.

“The PDP spent defence procurement funds on their failed 2015 political campaigns as proven in court. That is not to say every succeeding government, more so one led by a Buhari will do the same.”