President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) have felicitated with Labour and Employment Minister, Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, on his 68th birthday.

President’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said that Buhari had rejoiced with Dr Ngige who turned 68 yesterday.

The president joined the medical community, labour, the legislature, where Ngige served as Senator and the people of Anambra State who he also served as governor, to salute the minister for his meritorious stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

“As he serves as conciliator-general between government and organised labour, the President Buhari wishes the minister well in all his endeavours,” Adesina said.

Similarly, the NLC in a congratulatory message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba felicitated with Dr Ngige, eulogizing him for exhibiting traits of a true great man.

In the message entitled: “Congratulations on Your 68th Birthday Anniversary,” dated August 7, 2020, NLC noted with appreciation Ngige’s efforts in the last negotiation for a new national minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

The congress said: “It is indeed no mean feat to add another year to every eventful life marked by many accomplishments.

“Honourable Minister, you have carved a niche for yourself in the minds of many Nigerians as a dogged fighter in whatever cause you believe in.

“You demonstrated this trait very manifestly and robustly in Anambra State where you announced your emergence in national politics. It takes only a giant of a man to confront and defeat the political pantheon in Anambra State and their benefactors in higher reaches of power who wanted to keep Anambra State as a prized trophy.”

According to NLC, rising as a silhouette from a humble background, his profile has grown from a greenhorn medical doctor to an accomplished career civil servant, and to a seasoned politician who has tasted many important political offices in the country: from a governor to a Senator and now, a two-term minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the Minister of Labour and Employment, Nigerian workers have had thrilling, tepid and tensed times under your oversight. We remark with appreciation your efforts in the last negotiation for a new national minimum wage for workers. One should expect no less given the fighter that you are.

“Looking back at the last few years of our relationship as social partners, one thing has stood out very clear; you have demonstrated one consistent character, which is the penchant of leaving the door of frank discussions, open negotiations, and genuine reconciliation open. Those are the traits of a true great man.”