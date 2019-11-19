Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret that despite over N1 trillion spent on constituency projects by National Assembly members in the past 10 years, there was nothing to show it.

He noted that the data gathered from Nigerians in rural communities showed that they had not felt the impact of such projects.

President Buhari said this while declaring open the two-day National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Public Sector, at the State House Conference Centre on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

“N1 trillion has been appropriated in the last 10 years for constituency projects, but the impact can hardly be seen,” Buhari stated.

The President directed the ICPC to go after the contractors who collected funds for such projects and their collaborators in government.

He expressed delight that the activities of the ICPC on the constituency projects has forced over 200 contractors to return to complete abandoned projects for which they have been paid.