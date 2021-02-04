From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the immediate past Service Chiefs as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

In a statement issued in by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has forwarded their names to the Senate in a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate.

The President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), as well as Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd) who was Chief of Defence intelligence.

The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.

The service chiefs left their military posts last week Tuesday after President Buhari accepted their resignation.