From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has nominated Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as minister to replace Mamman Saleh. Saleh served as minister of Power from August 2019 to September 2021, before he was sacked by President Buhari.

The nomination of Sambo was contained in a letter sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor of the upper chamber, yesterday.

In another separate letter, the president also nominated National and Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the new nomination of a National Commissioner from Delta State, representing the South South, chances that Lauretta Onochie, who was rejected earlier in the year by the Senate maybe considered, has been foreclosed.

Onochie is an President Buhari on media and was accused by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other shareholders as a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversies that trailed her nomination, eventually led to her rejection by the Senate.

In a letter sent to the Senate, those nominated are Mohammed Haruna (Niger State), North Central – National Commissioner; Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu -(Delta State), South South, National Commissioner; Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi – (Abia State), South East, National Commissioner; and General A.B. Alkali (retd.), Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner; Others are Prof. Rada H. Gumus, Bayelsa State, South South, National Commissioner; Mr. Sam Olumeku, Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner; and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye, Ondo State, South West, Resident Electoral Commissioner.

He also asked the Senate, in a separate letter, to confirm Benedict Opong, Akwa Ibom State, ; Mrs Gloria Izofor, , Bayelsa State; Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi, Benue State, ; Dr. Bala Haliru, Kebbi State, ; and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi, Oyo State as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

