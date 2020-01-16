Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Dr Kingsley Isitua Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

His name has been sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, in a statement, said that Buhari in a letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

Dr Obiora, upon confirmation by the Senate, will replace Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2, 2020.

Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC.