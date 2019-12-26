Romanus Ugwu and Rose-Ejembi, Markurdi

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, has said he holds no grudge against President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping him in detention for over four years, in spite of several court orders for his release.

Dasuki spoke during a radio interview with the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service shortly after he was released on Tuesday.

Asked if he felt his detention was a payback for the role he played in the 1985 coup, which ousted Buhari as military Head of State, Dasuki said: “I’m not aware of this. What I know is that God designed this to happen.

“I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone. There is no call to be made to the government. You know everything that happened to one in life is designed by God. Ignorance and lack of understanding can make one to suffer himself. Anything that God destined it to be, it will be. You said I spent four years in detention, it is over today. Only God knows everything that will happen tomorrow.

“What is important is for everybody to be fair. Everybody who is a Muslim and who goes to the mosque knows that what the Imam preaches every day is to harp on the need for people to be fair and honest. There is a reason for this and we need to listen.”

Dasuki said with his release from detention in obedience to the orders of the court, he was willing to stand trial to defend himself against the allegations of money laundering and sundry charges.

“Yes, we have been going to court. It stopped because they were asked to release me and they did not release me. I resolved that anytime they release me, I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready,” he said.

However, Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has applauded Nigerians whose dogged clamour, he said, led to the release of pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore and Dasuki.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, posited that Nigeria, which prides itself as the giant of Africa and beacon of democracy, must at all times, be seen as a champion of the rule of law and respecter of human rights.

“The governor stresses that countries which practice true democracy across the world obey court orders and respect the fundamental rights of their citizens.”

Ortom also called on the Federal Government to review its decision to give all travelers with African passports visas on arrival with effect from January 2020.

The governor said if the policy sails through, it would mean that Africans wishing to travel to Nigeria can freely do so whenever they desire without recourse to the security of the nation.

The Benue governor said as popular as the policy sounds, it portends danger as Nigeria could be turned into a safe heaven for persons with questionable character “as terrorists and other criminals who would come into the country without hindrance.”

Ortom, therefore, appealed to President Buhari to reconsider the decision in the interest of the nation.

Meanwhile, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has commended the United States Senators and government for mounting pressures on the Nigerian government for the release of Sowore and Dasuki.

Frank also thanked Nigerians, especially human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who fought for justice even with threats to his life, praying that posterity will judge him favourably.

Frank said if not for pressure by the USA government and its senators, Sowore would still be languishing in DSS detention without charge.

Frank, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Truly, American government is the police of the world.”

He urged President Buhari’s government to apologise to Dasuki and Sowore for trampling on their rights.

Frank equally appealed to the USA, European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) lovers of democracy and Nigerians in diaspora to mount more pressure on the government to release other political prisoners.

He suggested to the USA, EU and democratic countries to issue visa ban on the government officials whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that does not favour them.

“Sowore, like Dasuki, were granted bail by courts of competent jurisdiction, but General Buhari and the cabal decided to flaunt the order. Dasuki spent four years in DSS detention despite several bail granted him by the courts, while Sowore was rearrested a day after he was granted bail without charges. I call on the USA government despite the blackmail to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.

“It is a shame that this government cannot put its house in order; they speak from both sides of the mouth as they are clueless.

“Last week, the Attorney General, Malami said he cannot order the DSS to release Sowore without recourse to the court, yet a week later, he ordered the same DSS to release Sowore. What has changed in a week to make the AGF order the DSS to release Sowore? It is the pressure from the international community, especially American senators and USA government that had compelled this clueless government to release Sowore.

“A few days ago, the spokesperson of General Buhari, Femi Adesina, said nobody appointed the USA the police of the world, yet a few days later, they have not only released Sowore, but also Dasuki. And the AGF suddenly remembers he can appeal their bail. The fear of the police of the world made you release Sowore,” Frank said.