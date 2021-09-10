From Obinna Odogwu and Aloysius Attah

The Anambra State Government has tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state to ask their national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, why he has not repaired the horribly dilapidated federal roads in various parts of the state.

The state government said it is mischievous for the APC to be calling out Governor Willie Obiano and his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the media with pictures and videos of dilapidated federal roads when the responsibility to fix them squarely rests on President Buhari.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, in a statement, accused the APC of painting the state in bad light just to achieve cheap political gains ahead of the November 6 governorship poll.

“It is quite regrettable that indigenes of our state are carrying out extreme propaganda against the very state that they want to govern by all means.

“They have even made videos of failed Federal Government’s roads in Anambra State and blamed the very deplorable state of roads like the Amawbia-Ekwulobia-Uga- Road which leads to Akokwa in Imo State, on the Anambra State Government.

“The irony is that the very political party whose candidate and supporters are responsible for the disinformation is the APC. Its candidate hails from Uga in Aguata Local Government Area; he spent eight years in the senate without addressing the terrible state of the federal road which passes through his hometown.

“To worsen matters, the same party has been sponsoring news on social media, alleging that the six APGA members in the state House of Assembly who, last week, succumbed to the asphyxiating federal might, against the wishes of the Anambra people who elected them, are in discussion with some other legislators to impeach the state governor.

“What the party is stating in other words is that it wants to create a deep crisis in Anambra State. It would seem that any time a particular individual wants to contest the governorship of the state, APC deliberately foments trouble.

“The situation brings to mind the illegal impeachment of the first APGA governor in the state, Mr. Peter Obi, which the same forces masterminded. The Good news is that the Supreme Court reversed the perfidious act and returned the APGA governor to office without delay.

“Rather than unveil their development programmes to Ndi Anambra, some parties and candidates as well as their agents and supporters are determined to de-market their state, and cause tremendous confusion and crises all over the place.

“This is not how to achieve gubernatorial ambition. In any case, Anambra people are too discerning and sophisticated for certain political manipulations and machinations,” Adinuba said.

