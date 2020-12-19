Daniel Kanu

After a critical evaluation of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government in the country, Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko has passed a damning verdict that Buhari is not on the right track following the consistent deterioration in all sectors.

Ugochukwu-Uko, who is also Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) observed that leadership under Buhari, contrary to expectation has been uninspiring and directionless, cautioning that the people can’t take it any longer.

The activist in a statement released on Friday made available to Daily Sun noted that “Since June 2015, we have been drifting around the ocean of life, not as a focused, committed nation, but rather, as a confused, rudderless country, run and managed by an unprepared leadership, experimenting with the future and destiny of over 200 million citizens, and believe me, everyone is tired, if the truth must be told”

He noted further that “The five and half-year-old drama of piloting over 200 million people from one avoidable mistake to another in a most uninspiring and directionless manner should be put to a halt now because the people just can’t take it anymore.

“President Buhari has proven to all, that he lacks the capacity to manage the complexities of Nigeria, let alone, make her great.

“From running the country for six months without ministers, while issuing and countering same orders to the central bank, to the enthronement of brazen nepotism, and total display of ineptitude, the inability to secure the country has confirmed beyond any doubt whatsoever that Nigeria is in big trouble, as the leadership the whole world put so much hope and trust in, six years ago, is clearly unable to secure, unite, let alone, move Nigeria forward.

“It has been a harvest of errors. History will record this regime as one of one mistake to another. A regime of herdsmen, a regime of pre-recorded Presidential broadcasts. A regime where the President is bigger than the whole country and his handlers will shamelessly defend his unwillingness to visit disaster scenes as his style.

“A regime of inconclusive elections, a regime that pays Boko Haram to release Dapchi girls. A regime that northernized all sensitive appointments, thereby deepening and encouraging a fierce dichotomy that inspired agitation for secession. A government that simply does not care about the feelings and cries of sections of the country”.

According to the statement “ This is a regime that plans more for and benefits of Niger Republic than Nigeria. A regime that borrows for every project, one that has indebted us up to our great-grandchildren. A government that comfortably watches as the whole country explodes into a war theatre, with kidnappers ruling all our highways. Hamlets and homesteads sacked by armed bandits, even as some Northern Governors pay the same bandits for same elusive peace.

“Travelling by road anywhere in Nigeria has become a high-risk venture. Going to the farm has become an impossible task. The economy has collapsed into a frightening deep recession that could last for a while. Even as inflation and unemployment have eaten so deep into our land, leaving everyone on edge. Insurgents, armed robbers, kidnappers, and killers of all shades seem to be the only people smiling to the banks, as exorbitant food prices force millions of citizens to go to bed hungry every night with tears in their eyes.

“Guilty of a great crime, are those who have access to President Buhari but refuse to tell him to his face that he has failed. Most wicked of our compatriots are those who flatter him, telling him he is doing wonderfully well.

“Nigeria needs help. Nigeria is in trouble. Our President and his Service Chiefs have clearly run out of ideas. We have never had it so bad. The situation calls for fasting and prayer. Our government has failed woefully.

“This brings us to the confusing situation in the east, about a new security network that has raised hairs everywhere. Truth is, this development is closely tied to the erroneous decision by the government not to engage the agitators for years now. As new twists and developments emerge, we should know that these are pointers that more developments are on the way. The unintelligent refusal to engage the agitators will yet throw up more issues.

“Had the spineless Southeast governors placed the security and welfare of the masses of Eastern Nigeria above their individual desires, perhaps they would have known that they’re reneging on their earlier promises to establish a regional security outfit would eventually lead us to this. As nature abhors a vacuum, as the existential threat of the heartless herdsmen is real, we should put the blame squarely at the feet of the Southeast governors, who promised twice, to establish a security outfit that would protect Igboland, but failed”.