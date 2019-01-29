Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, defied a downpour on Tuesday to be part of the rally organised by the Presidential Campaign Organisation òf People’s Democratic Party at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa

The National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, speaking at the rally described President Muhammadu Buhari as a full-blown dictator and a violator of the nation’s constitution that should face rejection at the polls.

Secondus likened President Buhari to the proverbial chameleon that lacked the capacity to change, saying that he had come out to be a dictator in spite of the fact that he was elected president as a civilian.

He accused Buhari of wilfully removing the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, the head of another arm of government without recourse to the stipulations of the constitution.

The PDP chairman said that the party would continue to condemn the brazen violation of the constitution in contradiction to the position of the All Progressives Congress that nobody should talk about it.

Secondus who urged the electorate to wrest the country from the grips of dictatorship stressed that Nigeria was at a crossroads today because Buhari was violating the constitution.

He said: “Buhari is against the constitution of the country. Every day, he breaks the law of the land, he divides the country. Every day, more people become hungry, he is killing the innocent. He is now a full-blown dictator. He came to power as a civilian but as the saying goes, a chameleon cannot change. Without due process, he removed the head of another arm of government. I am referring to the removal of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Onnoghen. APC said we should not talk about the man who is breaking the law, but you cannot continue to break the constitution that guides everybody. APC is hiring people to defend it. We will continue to talk about it; this is not politics; Buhari must stop breaking our laws.”

Speaking also, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that the election was about the future of the youth and indeed the country.

He said that the APC had failed Nigerians in all-three agenda on which the Buhari administration purportedly rests.

He said that Buhari failed in the promise to repair the economy, fight corruption, and insecurity in the land.

In his remarks, the governor òf Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, urged the people to vote Atiku whom he described as a Nigerian with the desired understanding to restructure the country in consonance with the will of Nigerians.

Dickson who said that Atiku had a good understanding of the problems of the people and should be trusted with the people’s votes expressed optimism that Atiku would be sworn in on May 29, 2019.