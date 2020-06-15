Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki and wife, Betsy, have described as shocking, the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

In his condolence message, President Buhari said he shared the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death, and prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari recalled that Pastor Ighodalo is one person who faithfully prays for the country and the government, noting that he sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

In a statement entitled, “Our dear Brother Itua, we stand with you at this very difficult time” Edo governor and wife said they received the news of the passing with great shock.

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss. As close friends, our grief is hard to describe in words. Ibidunni was one of the finest among us; she was full of life and gave herself to causes that edified life and living.