Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari says posterity will always remember the labour and sacrifices of Arthur Nwankwo, a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition and prolific writer who died on Saturday at the age of 78 years.

Buhari said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

The President believes Dr Nwankwo’s investments in humanity will endure, especially standing for democracy and development at great risks, and working hard to ensure that the pivotal institutions are strengthened and sustained.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democractic Party(PDP) in the 2019 Presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Dr. Arthur Nwankwo as a unique Igbo man and a true Nigerian who deployed everything available to him for the liberation of the people and advancement of humanity.

This was cointained in Obi’s reaction to the death of Dr. Nwankwo on Saturday.

Obi said he had followed Dr. Nwankwo’s “literary flowering”, both as a publisher and an author described him as one of those who saw “the pen as an instrument against abuse of human rights, dictatorship and absurdity.”

Obi said he had read some of his books, especially on the Civil War, commended his unique ability to explain events and ideas in simple and exciting terms. “One would also dictate patriotic zeal in every line of his writing, especially while condemning bad governance and offering solutions on how to get the business of managing Nigeria right by tackling corruption and related vices”, Obi said.

Concluding, Obi prayed to God to grant him eternal rest in his kingdom and to all those affected by his death, the fortitude to bear the loss. Also, former Presidential Candidate of the Alliance For People’s Trust (APT) in the 2019 general election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described the late Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Dr. Arthur Nwankwo, as an intellectual giant and crusader for democracy who lived an exemplary life for the promotion of good governance in Nigeria. Nwankwo was running mate to Olawepo-Hashim during the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim,Olawepo-Hashim, said Nigeria would miss Nwankwo as he passed on at a time that his contributions and counsel was needed most.