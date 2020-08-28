Uche Usim and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has has congratulated the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

According to him, Adesina deserves his reappointment stressing that Nigeria and Africa are honoured by the victory which stands as a testimony to his hardwork and commitment to the development of the continent.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the news of the AfDB boss’s victory came during the National Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of State, Senate President, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Governors, Ministers, and senior government officials.

As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led the round of applause.

He extended appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank and the international community as a whole who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

President Buhari believes Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energise the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent.

Also reacting to Adesina’s reappointment, Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, congratulated Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election as the President of African Development Bank, while expressing hopes that his second tenure in office will yield more blessing to Nigeria and Africa in general.

Obi who made this known through a press statement to the media, said he was elated by the news of Adesina’s re-election as the President of AfDB. He expressed optimism the AfDB helmsman would use his second term to serve Africa and create a better economic environment for the continent.

“Akinwunmi Adesina’s re-election as the President of African Development Bank is a huge blessing to Nigeria and Africa in general. This second tenure obviously gives him the opportunity and the platform to greatly change the economic environment of Africa for the better.

“I congratulate him on his re-election as AfDB’s President and wish him a fruitful and productive stay in office”, Obi said.

Adesina’s re-election took place electronically on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at virtual annual general meeting of the bank. After months of severe, multi-stakeholder battle, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday received a fresh mandate to lead the continental development finance institution for a second term of five years effective from September 1.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, congratulated him for the feat on her verified Twitter account.

“Wonderful to get the news of the re-election of @akin_adesina as President of @AfDB_Group. Hearty congratulations to you, my brother, and to Grace! Wishing you five more fruitful years!!

The election result, which gave him a hundred percent of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank, was announced by the Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Mrs. Niale Kaba, Minister of National Planning of Côte d’Ivoire.

Kaba, said, “I am delighted that the Board of Governors has re-elected Dr. Adesina for a second term in office as President. As shareholders, we strongly support the bank and will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the bank over the next five years.”

Adesina is the first Nigerian to head the 56-year old bank, reputed to be one of the world’s top five multilateral lenders.

Also rejoicing over his re-appointment was the Chairman of Silver Bird Group, Ben Bruce.