David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

All is now set for day of tribute in honour of late former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, under the chairmanship of First Republic Aviation minister, Chief Mbazuruike Amechi.

The event will hold in Nnewi, Anbambra State, tomorrow.

Speaking on behalf of the family, former deputy governorship candidate in Anambra State in 2017, under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dozie Ikedife jnr, said President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, among others are expected to be at the event.

Ikedife jnr said the ceremony would kick off by 12:00p.m at Anaedo Hall, Nnewi.

Dr. Ikedife died on December 11, 2018, and was buried on December 12, 2018, according to his wishes.

On why the event is tagged ‘day of tribute’, instead of funeral ceremony, Ikedife jnr said there was no much distinction between funeral ceremony and day of tribute since the activities to mark the events are the same “and a lot of things are done according to my father’s wishes.”