Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari was yesterday honoured by the Nigerian Police Force during the closing ceremony of the 12th biennial Nigeria Police Games holding in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Also honoured at the event was the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; former Inspectors-General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro and Solomon Arase, and all the Service Chiefs.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said that the occasion provided another platform to harvest talents in the field of sports for the country.

He commended the police officers who participated in the sporting activities saying that their contributions towards making the event a successful one was well noted and appreciated.

The IGP commended Governor Obiano for hosting the 2020 police games, saying that the game has turned out to be the best since the inception of the police games in the country.

President Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, commended the police officers for their sacrifices towards ensuring security of lives and property in the country.

Buhari who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the game urged the police not to relent in their efforts to ensure that Nigerians are safe.

Meanwhile, the Force headquarters Abuja swept most of the gold medals and eventually became the overall best while Zone 2 and Zone 11 took second and third positions respectively just as Zone 9 which hosted the event took the sixth position.