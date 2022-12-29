From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the demise of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide as an immeasurable loss to the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said is deeply saddened by the passing and extended his heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

The President noted that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

The President expressed the believes that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

He said he trusts that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, will honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.

President Buhari said he has fond memories of meeting with Obiozor on several occasions, and values his endearing sense of patriotism.

He said he joins the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.