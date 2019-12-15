Joe Effiong, Uyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the departed former Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Chief Ufot Ekaette as a committed and accomplished public servant.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late Chief Ekaette held at Saint Joseph Anglican Church, Ikot Edor, Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, on Saturday, Buhari reprented by SGF, Boss Mustapha, said that late Chief Ekaette served Nigeria diligently in different capacities as a career civil servant.

He noted that the former SGF attained the position of Permanent Secretary who headed many ministries while he was alive.

“As a politician, he served as the 14th Secretary to the Government of the Federation and pioneer Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs,” the President said.

The President explained that the good works and the legacy of the late Chief Ekaette were a source of pride to the wife, the family members, the people of Akwa Ibom and indeed the entire nation, hence his death had deprived Nigerians of an elder stateman and a committed patriot.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the wife, Sen. Eme Ekaette, family and the people of Akwa Ibom State.”

While urging the family to be consoled by the richly fulfilled life of the late Ufot Ekaette lived Buhari, prayed God to comfort his wife and family and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest in bosom of the Lord.

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, also said that his administration could not have achieved without former late SGF.

“My achievements in the military, government and other places could not have been made without late Chief Ekaette and others.

“Late Chief Ekaette was one of the most significant of them to make those achievements possible,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo described late Ekaette as an epitome of service, integrity, diligence, humility, simplicity, commitment and contempment.

“Which ever way you examined his life, you will fine these attributes and for us, we only pray for him and pay him the last respect,” former president said.

He said that late Chief Ekaette was diligently committed to his work, adding that there was no weekend that he did not go to work.

Akwa Ibom governor, who is a kindman to the former SGF thanked the dignitaries for gracing the burial ceremony, stressing: “We gathered here to celebrate the life of our illustrious son,” he said.

Emmanuel said that the deceased rendered selfless service to state and the country, adding that late Ekaette never lived a life of self aggrandisement.

He noted that his career in public service was a study and a service that was devoid of primordial attachments, adding that late Chief Ekaette was a man who was defined through his deeds and orientation.