From Joseph Obukata, Warri

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on the passing of his father, Pa Mattias.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he joins members of the Keyamo family, friends and the people of Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State in mourning Pa Mattias, a respected community leader, who loved his children with great passion and did his best to prepare them for leadership positions and opportunities.

As a father who deeply cherished the benefits of friendship and mutual respect to people irrespective of their background, the president said he believes Pa Keyamo was an embodiment of Nigeria’s greatness and rich diversity, having spent some of his adult life in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State before settling in Ughelli.

In his condolence, Louis Odion has described the Pa Keyamo’s death as deeply saddening.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Pa Matthias Keyamo, the father of my ‘twin brother’ and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo.

“However, as we mourn, we also celebrate the exemplary life of a great patriarch, inspired by his golden legacy.

“A man of deep Christian conviction, Keyamo was a completely detribalised Nigerian, born in Delta, raised in Kaduna and married to a Yoruba lady.

“Anyone privileged to have encountered this sage cannot but be gladdened by fond memories of him: his big laugh, folksy humour and sagely counsel.

“We cherish even more what he left in us. With the power of personal example, he taught us the values of patriotism, courage, honour, loyalty and charity. Those traits are amply demonstrated by the deeds and words of Festus for more than three decades we have been together, in good and bad times. May Daddy’s memory forever be a blessing.”

Festus, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Tunde Moshood, yesterday, said his father passed on at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Burial details would be announced later by the family.