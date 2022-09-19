From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

President Muhammadu Buhari; Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed are among notable personalities expected at the second edition of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), a global economic investment platform, in New York, United State of America.

The Federal Government is hosting the event Thursday, September 22, 2022, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable, in its continued bid to further open up the country’s economy to international capital and attract foreign investment.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement listed other speakers and panelists to include President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Co-Founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates; Chairman Business Council of the United States, Satya Nadella, and Chief Executive Officer Microsoft Corp; Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States; Florie Liser, President of the Corporate Council on Africa and Members of the Business Council of International Understanding.

Others are Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, who is also the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver the keynote address at the event and will also host a High-Level Presidential Session with fellow Presidents and Heads of delegations on ‘Issues That Need Joint Action for African Countries’ on the Development Drive such as the Post COVID-19 recovery and financing priorities; Africa’s Investment Climate and Market as well as De-risking the Continent.

“The NIEPF will bring together top Nigerian government functionaries as well as renowned and highly respected global public and private sector players rubbing minds on Nigeria’s economic outlook, focusing on Nigeria in the Global Economy; and International Partnership for Nigeria on the development drive.

“In view of the wide spectrum of personalities attending the forum, there will be cluster thematic sessions on: Growing Nigeria’s agriculture for food security and access to export market with special focus on Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War which presents opportunities for G7/G20-Nigeria Partnerships in Agriculture;

“Scaling Up International Resources for Financing Education in Africa with emphasis on Making facilities to Link Government, Deal Sponsors and International Pools of Capital in Education; and

“Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector: Reforms, Results and the Road focusing on Scaling Up Investment into the Gas Market—Plants, Parks, cylinders, reinjection.