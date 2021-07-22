From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Director General of World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed are among dignitaries that will be part of the National Diaspora Day 2021 Celebration on July 25th, with theme: “Diaspora Integration for National Peace and Development.”

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who briefed newsmen in Abuja, said the idea is to anchor on the levers of peace to accelerate diaspora engagement for national growth and development as no nation succeeds in an atmosphere anchored on insecurity as well as hatred and divisive tendencies.

She said as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and it’s consequences, this year’s Diaspora Day will be a hybrid event, a combination of webinar and on site event.

Dabiri-Erewa, the event will feature the presentation of the recently approved National Diaspora Policy to the Nigerians in Diaspora; the call for nomination for awardees for the proposed National diaspora merit award; and the discussion of the theme of Diaspora Integration for National Peace and Development by eminent Nigerians in Diaspora.

She said the event will also feature “Home String” a presentation on the 2nd and 3rd generation Nigerians in the diaspora, a Programme to intentionally attract them back home and a presentation from the diaspora investment summit initiative.

She said also expected are the Director General, National Design and Automotive Commission, Jelani Aliyu, who will be presenting the Nigerian Electric Car, Lt. Victor Agunbiade, who was awarded the medal for judiciously managing the US Navy’s largest oversea disbursement. The US Navy said Agunbiade effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling $45 million (N17 billion) in a cash transaction. And Ikenna Nweke, a Nigerian student studying in Japan, who became famous after delivering a lost wallet to police.

On the gains of the 2020 edition which was also a hybrid event, Dabiri-Erewa, noted that even though the country has witnessed over 20 percent reduction in diaspora remittances, Nigerians in diaspora have set up five hospitals in five states of the Federation to positively impact the health care sector as well as investment in agriculture.

She also said Nigerians in diaspora also successfully donated N80 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory in support of the efforts to flattened the curve of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

