Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have condoled the family of the late Professor Obi Chukwuka Okonjo, who died at the of 91.

President Buhari affirmed that the late Okonjo, who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development with his uncommon wisdom of pursuing knowledge, encouraging his wife and children to follow the same path and sponsoring other people’s children to acquire quality education.

He expressed sadness over the passing to glory of the professor of Mathematics, university administrator, international consultant and traditional ruler.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari condoled with the family of former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala over the passing of their patriarch.

The President commiserated with government and people of Delta State, the academia, the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, friends and professional colleagues of the scholar who dedicated his life to teaching, research and service of humanity.

Buhari expressed the belief that the wise and fatherly counsels, intellectual depth, and valuable insights of the scholar will be sorely missed by the family and entire nation, assuring that his place in Nigeria’s history is guaranteed.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant the soul of the elder statesman rest and comfort his family.

Similarly, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, also commiserated with the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family over the death of the highly respected academic, international public servant and an accomplished traditional ruler.

He noted that the departed monarch was a renowned Professor of Mathematics, who devoted his life and time to the promotion of peaceful coexistence and development of education in several parts of the world where he taught as secondary school teacher, university lecturer and international public administrator.

The governor described the deceased as a world class public servant whose love for education was unparalleled and accounted for the successes he recorded everywhere he worked.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a renowned academic, international public servant and traditional ruler of repute.