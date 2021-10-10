From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some concerned residents of Utagba-Ogbe in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari all what they described as illegal detention of 14 of their youths since 2020 by the police.

They also petitioned the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman to intervene and facilitate the release of their kinsmen from custody.

The petition was also copied to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami; Police Service Commission, Abuja; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), Human Rights Commission, Abuja; National Assembly; among others.

In the petition signed by Duke Okolafor, alleged that the detainees were arrested for daring to protest against extortion of money by some community chiefs and connivance with a senior police officer.

Okolafor said the detainees exposed alleged corrupt practices by community chiefs, adding that the police officer and his subordinates arrested them after allegedly collecting huge sums of money.

He accused the senior police officer of abandoning his duty post, and coming to Kwale to extort money meant for community development.

“He (senior officer) used the former DPO who collected millions of naira to see that our young men are detained since last year without trial.

“We appeal you to use your good offices to effect the release of our brothers and ensure that there is rule of law prevail in this matter,” he pleaded.

He appealed for the detainees to be granted bail, pending when they are ready to prove the allegations of corrupt practices.

