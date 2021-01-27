From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari received the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Tuesday night at his official residence in State House, Abuja.

The meeting which held between 8 and 9 pm, was not listed on the President’s official itinerary and there was also no Presidency statement to explain the purpose of the meeting.

The President has on several meetings with monarchs at State House called for more support from traditional institutions in the fight against crime and insecurity in the country.

Photographs released by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on his Facebook page in the early hours of Wednesday showed images of the meeting held behind closed doors with the Aide-de-camp (ADC), Col ML Abubakar as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari in attendance.