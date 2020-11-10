President Muhammadu Buhari has given a fresh directive to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to enrol corps members into the National Heath Insurance Scheme.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, made this known during a meeting with journalists in Abuj, yesterday.

He assured that the NYSC remained committed to mentoring Nigerian youths in order to promote national unity and development.

“I would like to express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their continuous support to this scheme.

“Also, it is important to state that we have concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrollment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.

“However, we have also mapped out huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim said.