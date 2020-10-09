President Muhammadu Buhari has intervened in the ongoing protests against the operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) for their brutality and extortion, directing the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to reform the unit.

BUhari gave the directive during a meeting with the Inspector General of Police on Friday.

The president also appealed for calm in a series of tweets from his verified Twitter handle after the meeting.

He said: “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

