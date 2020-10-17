Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that assistance be rendered to 12 states most ravaged by the seasonal rains.

He gave the directive Saturday after he took stock of the flood situation in the country and directed an emergency team be dispatched immediately, according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

‘The states to receive the teams conveying reinforcement of reliefs and other equipment through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.

‘Some of the states that have been reached with the first wave of support from the Presidency are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna,’ the statement read.

President Buhari expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

The President underscored the need for additional coordination between the Federal and State Government agencies dealing with the issues, and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.