Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government is to link the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this at the commissioning of 326 kilometre Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail project and flag-off of commercial train services on the route performed virtually from the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

He also directed the Federal Ministry of Transportation to link all the nation’s ports at Apapa, Tin Can, Warri, Onne, Calabar Ports- to the rail network in order to significantly improve overall transportation and economic capacities. He said the government decided to name some railway stations after notable Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to nation building.

The president stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday.

Said Buhari: “Accordingly, I have approved the prioritisation of viable railway routes for either new rail lines or the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some, to achieve effective and efficient train services supporting the country’s trade and commerce. The railway infrastructure that I have the honour to commission today is the rail line from Itakpe via the steel town complex of Ajaokuta to Warri, and is an important link for the country’s economy as the central rail line. This government has also approved to link this line further from Itakpe to Abuja, thereby, connecting the northern zone of the country and also extending southwards to link the Warri Port.”

He expressed the confidence that the project, which serves as a vital link between the South-South and the Northern zone would be completed during the tenure of this administration.