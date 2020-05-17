Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the commencement of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State, the Presidency has said.

This is even as he expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the State, extending his condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explainer that a major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

According to the statement, “To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the State selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the “unprecedented” operation.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, briefed President Buhari on the oncoming exercise and on the plans mapped out for the flag off shortly.