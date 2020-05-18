Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the launch of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State.

This is even as he expressed sadness over recent attacks in the state, extending his condolences to families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained that a major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

“To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the state selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the ‘unprecedented’ operation,” Shehu said.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, briefed President Buhari on the oncoming exercise and on plans mapped out for the flag off the operation.