Buhari said he has authorised an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto states by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq, on Christmas and Boxing day.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the the latest killings in Zamfara State and ordered the military to end it.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari described the killings as horrendous insisting that “acts of violence are crimes against humanity. This violence must stop.”

The President strongly condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe Local Government Area and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of the State, following attacks by suspected bandits.

Buhari who expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, the government and people of Zamfara State, also wished those injured a speedy recovery.