Buhari said he has authorised an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto states by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq, on Christmas and Boxing day.
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the the latest killings in Zamfara State and ordered the military to end it.
Gunmen kill 25 in Zamfara village attacks
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari described the killings as horrendous insisting that “acts of violence are crimes against humanity. This violence must stop.”
The President strongly condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe Local Government Area and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of the State, following attacks by suspected bandits.
Buhari who expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, the government and people of Zamfara State, also wished those injured a speedy recovery.
Buhari, who said he has authorised an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto states by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq, on Christmas and Boxing days, reassured residents of the states plagued by bandits, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba, that their safety is an enduring commitment of his administration and he will continue to ensure that security agencies work round the clock to protect local populations.
The President said a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, was being considered to restore peace and stability in the region.
He said he strongly support to the Nigeria Police Force, which has already deployed Special Forces in each of the local government in Zamfara State and the Defence Headquarters’ deployment of a Special Military Intervention Force comprising more than 1,000 personnel to respond to the security challenges in the North Central and North West.
“These measures, among others, will be intensified to flush out the bandits from wherever they are,” Shehu quoted Buhari.
The President commended Nigerians for their support to our security agencies who have continued to demonstrate dedication, commitment and bravery even in very difficult and complex operations
