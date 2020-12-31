From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty four hours after he assured Nigerians that his administration would keep a keen eye on food inflation in the New Year by ensuring food security through mass agricultural activities across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to deploy all refurbished tractors to farmers to boost agricultural activities in the nation.

Buhari gave the order Wednesday when he got briefing on the activities of the agency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the briefing, Haruna stated that the presidential directive was in line with the Buhari administration’s efforts to revamp the agricultural sector. The NASENI boss, who said he updated the president on the achievements as well as challenges of the agency, quoted Buhari as saying that one of the most crucial modern implements required to till the ground to aid farmers to realise bountiful harvests are farming tools like tractors. “My briefing of Mr President today is a routine. Mr President is the Chairman, Governing Board of NASENI.