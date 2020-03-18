Following an urgent meeting with the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Minister of Health, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the postponement of the National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020.

President Buhari approved the postponement as a precaution against the spread of the deadly coronavirus, code named COVID-19.

The decision followed the close monitoring and updates on COVID-19 in Nigeria and across the world.

Prior to Mr. President’s directive, the sports ministry had, in consultations with the Federal Ministry of Health and the host of the 20th National Sports Festival – the Edo State government, noted the progress otherwise made towards delivering a world class sporting fiesta as embodied by Edo 2020, and the huge resources, so far, expended towards hosting the festival.

A statement by Dare said: “Though the COVID-19 pandemic is not presently affecting Nigeria on the scale it is ravaging other countries of the world, the ministry is, however, in agreement with the aforementioned critical stakeholders that the wellbeing of our athletes and sports loving Nigerians is of paramount importance. They should be alive and in safe health to keep training and participating in future tournaments.”

“In the interest of the safety of Nigerians, the ministry has, therefore, postponed the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, until a later date to be communicated,” the statement signed by the minister’s Special Adviser, John Joshua Akanji read.