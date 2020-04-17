Buhari orders probe of Borno IDPs camp fire 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammad Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to investigate the death of 14 persons that also left many injured from a fire incident at an Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camp in Ngala, Borno State.

The president who described the incident as “sad” and “extremely horrifying”, also ordered the ministry to report the circumstances leading to the incident and advise on how a future occurrence will be averted.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday night by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also directed that urgently needed assistance be immediately given to the victims, and prayed to Allah to repose the souls of those whose lives were lost, and the quick recovery of the injured persons.