From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage over reports that five newborn babies were abducted in Anambra State and ordered an immediate decrease in the region’s escalating crime rate.

Recall the abductors reportedly picked up the babies at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state and zoomed off.

According to a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari while expressing his concern about the strange incident, ordered that the case must be solved immediately.

“He directed that security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again”, the statement read.