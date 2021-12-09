From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agents to find those behind the assassination, of the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

Buhari who described his killing as a heinous and condemnable act, adding that there is no place for such violence in our country.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice all those who are behind the crime.

The President said he is deeply anguished by the tragic killing of this up and coming leader who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said.

