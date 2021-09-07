From Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to ensure that citizens in rural communities across the country are protected.

This was disclosed yesterday in Jos during a dialogue between the Federal Government, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and citizens of Plateau State, held at Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

The President represented by Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, condemned the wanton killings and destructions of properties by criminal elements in Plateau and assured citizens of the state that justice would be served.

He promised to improve security for all citizens, while apprehending and prosecuting those fomenting trouble in the state.

“I shall mobilise resources to bring the criminals to justice. Appropriate security agencies have been directed to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance and effective protection of the citizens across communities. I have directed that all culprits must be apprehended. The current security situation in the country and indeed Plateau calls for continues dialogue as part of the processes of peace building, removal of mutual suspension, peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance. Our determination is to restore peace or sense of justice in a transparent manner. Government remains determined to continue to protect all innocent law abiding citizens in their communities.”

He also assured of government resolve to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance through dialogue and engagement.

Co-chairman of NIREC and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, said religious leaders must do more to sustain peace in their domains.

“We have to up our game of protecting our communities, we should not allow people deceived us. We are in a very bad situation.”

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who is also Co-chairman of NIREC, expressed regrets over the shedding of innocent blood in the state and country.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi said the nation must draw lessons from ongoing happenings across the country.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, said people keep pretending to be killing in the name of religion and in the name of ethnicity, questioning what benefits all the killings have brought to the country.

He said no investor would come to an environment that is not peaceful and appealed to clerics to preach peace.

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders who showed interest in the violence in Plateau and said his administration would continue to stand for peace and justice.

