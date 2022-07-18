President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his victory.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari reassured the nation that his administration remains committed towards having credible elections.

With the election completed, the president declared that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot box, and that the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

President Buhari noted that the election’s success demonstrates the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society, and the electorate – to further strengthen the integrity of the country’s electoral process.

In the same vein, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has felicitated with the Osun state governor-rlect, Senator Adeleke, for his emergence as winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, praised Adeleke for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory.

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Adeleke, in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens on him and the party,” Ortom said.

While noting that the Osun people have spoken, Governor Ortom thanked the people of Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the media, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

Also, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a congratulatory message, said Ademola Adeleke’s victory showed the people chose the PDP and its ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies of the APC.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into…As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment to rescue Nigeria and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general elections to win.”

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, congratulated Ademola Adeleke, hailing the people of the state and saying that the power of the people will always triumph.

The governor commended the teeming voters across the 30 local government areas of Osun for standing by the PDP and staying resolute to ensure that their votes counted.

He said Adeleke’s victory was similar to what happened in Oyo state in the 2019 governorship election, when the people exercised their franchise in support of an opposition party.

And the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the improvement in the conduct of the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday, compared to that of Ekiti State.

The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, also congratulated the winner of the election, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory.

Maintaining that the electoral umpire has, again, given confidence to the people ahead of the 2023 general elections, the CNPP noted that “with the observable improvement in the process of elections in recent times, INEC has continued to inspire more confidence in the electorates across the country.”

“Nigerians have known, from the conduct of the Ekiti and Osun states’ governorship elections, that there is a clear departure from the old ways of electoral impunity occasioned by mass rigging, and are now much more willing to vote in future elections.”