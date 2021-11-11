A gale of congratulatory messages have greeted Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), governor-elect of Anambra State.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) polled 112,229 votes to defeat Chief Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 53,807 votes, Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 43,285 votes and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressive Party (YPP) who polled 21,261 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he looked forward to working with Soludo for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

He praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure the election went on as smoothly as possible and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

Buhari enjoined Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state and the South East in general.

On his part, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his media aide, described Prof Soludo’s victory as a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Anambra and not the machinations of some individuals or groups outside the state.

“Governor Ortom commends the dogged determination of Anambra people from the beginning of the campaign till the final declaration of the results to overcome intimidation, coercive threats of force and uphold their wishes and express their franchise by freely electing their choice.”

•US hails Anambra citizens over peaceful poll

The United States has congratulated the citizens of Anambra State over the governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said the outcome of the election reflected the will of the people.

The United States also said it took note of the challenges faced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, and commended the efforts that led to a credible outcome.

•PDP’s Ozigbo, YPP’s Ubah too

Candidates of the PDP and YPP have also congratulated Soludo.

Ozigbo said he wished him well and prayed for his success.

“Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate all the men and women who contested our dear state’s governorship this year. You all have shown a determination to see that Anambra is better. It was an honour to run this race with you. Two years ago, I decided to go into active partisan politics with a number of objectives in mind.

“First, to use Anambra to set an example of excellence in governance. The second was to unify Anambra and Ala Igbo around a shared vision of greatness. The third was to inspire more professionals to go into politics. I believe that attainment of these would go a long way in changing the story of black men and women in this world for the better.” Uba, in a statement, said he would not challenge the results of the poll in court.

“I have just called the newly elected governor of our dear state, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to congratulate him on his victory at the just-concluded November 6, 2021 Anambra Governorship poll. To everything, there is a season, so the Holy Bible says.… As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I wholeheartedly accept outcome of the election…”

Chairman of Chisco Group, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu (Okeiyi Amichi), said he was confident Soludo would perform excellently well considering his intimidating credentials and past records of excellent performances even at the CBN.

He, however, called on the governor-elect to run an all-inclusive government and ensure that his policies are people-oriented.

The Coalition of Non Anambra Indigenes Forums, in a statement by Theo Rays, Raphael Agu, secretary and Emmanuel Amechi, public relations officer, described Soludo’s victory as well deserved.

“Soludo’s profile and manifesto of what he intends to do clearly show that he is okay for the Anambra job.”

The coalition commended Governor Willie Obiano and their patron, Chief Victor Anigbata for motivating them to participate in the election, noting that Anigbata in particular was behind the running of the coalition as financier.

Obosi-based Iindustrialist and founder of Chazmax Pharmaceutical Industries, Chief Gabriel Chibueze, also hailed the victory of the ex-CBN governor as “a wonderful dream that has come to reality.”

He said Ndi Anambra were at home with Soludo, advising him to make road construction one of his priority.

“Bad road is a major factor facing economic activities in the state, thereby jeopardising the chances of both small, medium and large scale industries to grow and create jobs,” he said.

•Obi, Secondus, Metuh react

Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, thanke Anambrarians who braved all odds and came out to perform their civic duties.

“I urge them to support the in-coming governor through prayers and other legitimate means to see that Anambra returns to her former glory as the “Light of the Nation.”

Suspended national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, described Soludo’s victory as “democracy” in action.

Former PDP national publicity secretary, Olisa Metuh, urged those who lost out at the polls not contest the results at the court.

“Ndi Anambra have spoken and their voices were heard loud and clear. They have, through their votes, democratically made their choice of who governs them for the next four years.”

•Observer groups laud INEC, voters

A team of election observers accredited by INEC to observe the November 6 governorship poll ihas given the commission a pass mark. The groups, at a press conference commended INEC for a job well done.

“The commission, INEC, in incompliance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended), made adequate arrangement for the electoral materials / manpower, security network, other logistics, invitation of the registered political parties/conduct of their primaries for their participation as contestants.”

The election witnessed huge turnout at every polling unit we visited.

The accredited media and observer groups (both international and domestic) gave adequate coverage to the conduct/monitoring of the governorship election.”

