Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are currently meeting in the State House, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, is also in attendance.

He arrived the Villa at 11:30am clad in a brown French suit and went straight into the Council Chambers

The meeting with the chairmen came less than 24 hours after Buhari and APC governors also met at the Villa on Thursday without the national party chairman in attendance.

Though no official reasons where given at the time of filing this report but it is believed to be connected to efforts being made to resolve the crisis in the ruling party.

In Edo, a dispute is raging between the national chairman and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Recalled that the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly worsened on wednesday as the seats of 12 members-elect, who had failed to present themselves for inauguration, as well as two others, who didn’t meet mandatory sitting requirement to continue as members of the House, were declared vacant.

There are reports that some members of the National Working Committee, party leaders and governors are against Oshiomhole continuing as chairman of the party.

Details later…