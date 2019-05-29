Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday took the oath of office for a second term of four years.

A New Journey has began! A journey that will take Nigeria and Nigerians to the #NextLevel! #TheInauguration #PMB2ndTerm! pic.twitter.com/sl3C7KWcZM — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 29, 2019

Dignitaries from all walks of life attended the ceremony. Prominent amongst them were the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

Also in attendance were Governors of Edo and Kogi States, Godwin Obaseki and Yahaya Bello and the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The ceremony further witnessed the presence of members of the National Working Committee of the APC, members of the National Assembly, members of the Judiciary, the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

There were also members of the business community led by Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia and Femi Otedola, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, the clergy, among others.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), witnessed what could be described as shutdown as traffic in the city was moving on snail speed as a result of security checks, while security around the Eagle Square, venue of the swearing-in ceremony became very tight.

All entrances leading into the FCT were closed, preparatory for the ceremony which had the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria administering the oath of office on Buhari and Osinbajo.

Motorists and travellers intending to connect other parts of the country through Abuja faced hard times from both the Kaduna, Lokoja and Keffi entrant axis. Security personnel made up of mostly of Guards Brigade, mounted road checks causing traffic gridlock which began as early as 5:30am in most parts of the city.

Residents intending to move from one part of the city to another were also held in the traffic for hours. Guests living in the fringes of Abuja who were also invited to the programme were caught in the long traffic.

Similarly, commuters frustrated in the traffic, packed by the road sides, waiting for the situation to subside.

Prior to the arrival of dignitaries, the Guard of Honour Parade comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police, had already marched into the venue and taken positions.

But Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration, was full to capacity despite the Federal Government’s position that it was going to be low key.

Before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, who were received by the Parade Commander, Brigadier-General Umar Isah, of the Guards Brigade, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, arrived earlier and were similarly received by Isah.

The Christian opening prayer was said by the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Samson Ayokunle, while the Murshid of the Abuja National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Ahmad Galadanci led the Muslim prayer.

President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, accompanied by their wives, later took the oath of office. It was followed by the lowering and hoisting of the National and Defence flag by the Guard of Honour, signalling the end of an era and the commencement of a new one.

Next in line was the 21 gun salute after which President Muhammadu Buhari, as the chief reviewer of the Guard of Honour, stepped forward to acknowledge cheers from invited guests, as well as inspect the guards, followed by march past in slow and quick time.