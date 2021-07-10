By Sunday Ani

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have joined other leaders and statesmen in the country to commiserate with the Aig-Imoukhuede’s family over the death of their matriarch, Pastor Emily Okheren Aig-Imoukhuede.

Fondly called Pastor Emily, the former President of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) joined her ancestors in England on Tuesday, June 8. She will be buried on Friday next week, July 16 in Lagos.

President Buhari described her as a kind, graceful and caring mother, who spent the last days of her life serving God and humanity, the vulnerable and the underprivileged through her various charity works.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the deceased for her service to the nation as the Curator of the National Museum, President of the NCWS and Secretary (Federal Minister) for States and Local Government in 1993.

He prayed to God to comfort the deceased’s husband, Frank Abiodun Aig-Imoukhuede, children, grandchildren and the entire family.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, commiserating with the deceased’s family on behalf of his wife, Dolapo and family, described her as a philanthropist, whose commitment to improve lives of the vulnerable and less privileged is a distinct legacy she, most certainly, passed on to her children. “We are forever blessed by the precious memories of her love and devotion to family and friends and perhaps, most importantly, her total commitment to preaching the gospel of Christ towards the salvation of many. We will miss her beyond measure,” he stated.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said Pastor Emily left at a time her service was highly needed.

He noted that she left a void too difficult to fill, especially in the Aig-Imoukhuede family, as her life and time were spent in the worship of the lord and service to humanity.

“But we cannot question God. He gives and takes life at a time He desires. However, we find solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life as testified by many. I pray that God will find a peaceful resting place for her and console her family,” he said.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on behalf of his family, government and people of Ogun State, described the deceased as an Amazon whose death transcends her family, and indeed, her immediate community.

He noted that Nigeria has lost a patriot, torchbearer and symbol of womanhood at its finest, who served in different capacities with dedication and commitment.

He lamented that her death has diminished the generation of mothers who are vessels of life, purveyors of social values, and great home builders. “The Lord’s vineyard is now less of a selfless worker and the rank of self-effacing philanthropists has been depleted. The narrative of an eventful life will continue to inspire younger generations. She will be sorely missed,” he stated.

