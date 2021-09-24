From Alloysius Attah, Obinna Odogwu and Peter Anosike

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are expected to grace the governorship campaigns of their party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State.

This was disclosed to Daily Sun by the Coordinator of Andy Uba Media Office, Arinze Igboeli. He said that Osinbajo is expected at the flag off of the campaign while the President would attend the last campaign.

“I know that either President Buhari or Vice-President Osinbajo will be at the flag off. And it is customary within our party that the Vice President comes first most often while the president will attend the last rally.

“So, I don’t know if Buhari will, because of the popularity of Senator Andy Uba, make a change and come and campaign with us. If he doesn’t come, we are sure that the Vice President will come.

“The VP was supposed to come for our flag off which we shifted. He was supposed to come through Asaba but because of our logistics issues, it was shifted.

“Since the Vice President was willing to come, I am sure that the president will come. But, certainly, somebody from the presidency, between the President and the Vice President will gladly grace our occasions”, Igboeli said.

