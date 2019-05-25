The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has given President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other public officers up to May 28, 2019 to submit their end-of-tenure asset declaration forms.

Chief Press Officer of the CCB, Charity Utok said the deadline became necessary as their tenure (first or second) in office end on May 29.

However, other public officers, mainly members of the outgoing 8th National Assembly, who were inaugurated on June 9, 2015, have up till June 8, 2019, a few hours to the expiration of their tenure to declare their assets.

Those expected to declare their assets by virtue of the constitutional provision are the President, Vice-President, President and Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Speakers and Deputy Speakers of state Houses of Assembly and all members of legislative houses.

The rest are Governors and Deputy Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and Attorney General of each state, ministers, commissioners and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Paragraph 11 of the Part 1 to the Fifth Schedule to the constitution compels public officers to declare their assets to the CCB “immediately after taking office and thereafter at the end of every four years.

The public officers are obliged to submit to the Code of Conduct Bureau a written declaration of all his properties, assets, and liabilities and those of his unmarried children under the age of eighteen years.

Utok also said the incoming political office holders were given up to three months to make their declarations to the CCB, while the outgoing ones must do so as soon as they “step out” of office.