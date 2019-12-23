Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Nigeria for spreading Islam in peace, being steadfast and committed in developing educational and health sectors.

He equally commended the Jama’at for its organisational excellence, which according to him resulted in great achievements recorded by the religious organisation over the years.

Buhari gave the commendation at the weekend at the Jama’at’s annual 67th Jalsa Salana (conference), at Jamia Ahmadiyya, Ilaro, Ogun State.

Represented by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Buhari disclosed that his government recognised the challenges facing the country, saying efforts had been geared towards charting a new course for the nation by diversifying the economy and providing jobs for the people.

In his remarks at the event, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, congratulated the Jama’at for establishing Minaret University in Ikirun, Osun State, noting, “this worthy initiative should be emulated by other religious bodies.”

Osinbajo, represented by the Secretary to the Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs, Ishaq Oloyede, said he would always associate with the organisation.

Also, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated the Jama’at for sustaining the ethos of Islam.

Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, promised to work with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and other religious organisations to ensure peace and tranquility reign supreme in the state.

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, saluted the courage of the organisation in propagating Islamic teachings and fostering peaceful co-existence in the country.

Represented by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, AbdurRahman Badmus, Oyetola, urged politicians to shun exploiting ignorant supporters to cause religious violence in the country.