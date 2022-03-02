From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have paid tribute to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 80th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described the cleric as a man with clear evidence of walking the path of righteousness by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The president also felicitated with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, family members, friends and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian.

He recalled his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London, 2017, appreciating Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extended to leaders and others from all walks of life.

President Buhari said he believes the cleric’s contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

President Buhari said he salutes the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.

Osinbajo, on his part, said Adeboye’s unique lesson for all and sundry remains his humility, integrity and exemplary behaviour despite his huge achievements.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In a tribute, he personally signed on behalf of himself and his wife, the Vice President said the leader of the RCCG (a church with representation in over 198 countries and territories around the world) has impacted many lives and overseen unprecedented growth of the church, yet these achievements have not affected his behaviour.

‘Dolapo and I are honoured to write this tribute to Daddy on his 80th Birthday,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘Very few leaders will ever have the geographical and spiritual reach of influence that Pastor EA Adeboye has. He is neither the Pope nor the leader of the free world, but he heads a denomination that, since his assumption of office as its General Overseer, has established churches in over 198 countries and territories of the world.

‘He was, as early as 2008, listed by Newsweek, as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Earlier in 1998, the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lekki, Lagos, was reported to be one of the largest Christian gatherings ever, and every year, the RCCG Conventions and Congresses have live crowds breaking that record. Through the years, miracles of every kind have been commonplace in his ministry.

‘But the moral of the story is not in these achievements, but in how his behaviour has remained unaffected by them.

‘It was Mummy GO who said to us once: “See how God uses your father as a smokescreen to do the miracles He wants to do”.

‘This realisation, that “apart from Him, you can do nothing” and that “no one can receive anything that is not given to him by God,” probably explains why a man so spiritually and intellectually gifted, so revered, so respected by the high and low alike, would still be so genuinely humble, so self-effacing and so unfailingly respectful, even of his subordinates.

‘His impeccable integrity, his measured speech and action at all times, his life of many challenges, many wars, his courage, his unshaken faith, his deep love for God, through phenomenal achievements and numbing personal tragedy, are altogether the most persuasive evangelical message to all, even those of other faiths, of the grace and mercy of God in the life of the saved.

‘For us, we are extremely proud that this man of extraordinary faith, courage and humility is one we can call our daddy.

‘Daddy, Happy 80th Birthday! As your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour with God in Jesus’ name. Amen.’