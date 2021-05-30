From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received his second jab of AstraZeneca vaccine against the COVID-19.

The president’s official doctor, Dr Sanusi Rafindadi, administered the injection on him in his official residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had taken their first jabs of the vaccine during a ceremony in March. The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, presented the vaccination card to him.

Vice President Osinbajo, also received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at his Aguda House residence. The Chief Nursing Officer at the State House Clinic, Esther Tukur, administered the jab was on the vice-president.

The State House Vaccination team also included Chief Medical Physician Dr. Nicholas Audiffren and Dr, Abiodun Adelowo.