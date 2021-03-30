From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the security chiefs before jetting out to London for routine medical checks.

In attendance is Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Defense Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

Others are Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Director-General of Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

In a statement released on Monday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had said: “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.”

Details later…